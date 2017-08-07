Is your child attending Burnet CISD? What you need to know

BURNET — Well, Burnet Bulldogs, the first day of school on Monday, Aug. 21, is fast approaching, but before you head to class, there are a few things you should know, or do, prior to the big day.

SCHOOL REGISTRATION

If your child is new to the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District, you need to register them for the upcoming school year. New student registration is 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Aug. 10-11 at the following campuses:

Burnet Middle School, 1401 Main St. in Burnet

R.J. Richey Elementary School, 500 E. Graves St. in Burnet

Shady Grove Elementary School, 111 Shady Grove Road in Burnet

Bertram Elementary School, 315 Main St. in Bertram

Parents need to bring their identification and proof of address as well as their child’s birth certificate, Social Security card, and current vaccination record. If their child is enrolling in pre-kindergarten, proof of income is needed.

MEET THE TEACHER

These events are so parents and students can meet their teachers, check out their classrooms, and drop off school supplies. Parents: This is also a perfect opportunity to learn the best ways to keep open a line of communication with your child’s teacher and campus faculty.

Meet the Teacher events are:

Burnet Middle School: Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 5-6:30 p.m. for sixth-graders (Kennel Camp) and 5:30-6:30 p.m. for seventh- and eighth-graders.

R.J. Richey Elementary: Thursday, Aug. 17, from 4-5 p.m. for third-graders; 4:30-5:30 p.m. for fourth-graders; and 5-6 p.m. for fifth-graders.

Shady Grove Elementary: Thursday, Aug. 17, from 4-6 p.m.

Bertram Elementary School: Thursday, Aug. 17, from 4-6 p.m.

At Burnet High School, freshman orientation is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14. The school is located at 1000 The Green Mile in Burnet.

For more information, contact your child’s campus at:

Burnet High School, (512) 756-6193

Quest High School, 702 N. Wood St. in Burnet, (512) 756-6747

Burnet Middle School, (512) 756-6182

R.J. Richey Elementary School, (512) 756-2609

Shady Grove Elementary School, (512) 756-2126

Bertram Elementary School, (512) 355-2111

Go to burnetcisd.net for more information, campus links, and events calendars. You will also find a link to school supplies lists on the website.

