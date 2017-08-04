Jennie Marie Blackstock Francis, 92, of Livingston died July 30, 2017

Jennie Marie Blackstock Francis, 92, of Livingston, Texas, was born May 5, 1925, to Clyde and Lydia Gould and died July 30, 2017, in Livingston.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Vincent Gould, husbands Lloyd B. Blackstock (41 years) and William “Bill” Francis (25 years), and stepson Donnie Francis.

Jennie is survived by her legal guardians, Lloyd and Barbara Blackstock (niece and nephew) of Livingston; stepson Robert “Pete” Francis of Marble Falls; stepdaughter Kay Lynn Elder of Wichita Falls; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Jennie retired from San Antonio school system as the cafeteria manager. After retirement, she moved to the Marble Falls/Granite Shoals area. She was a member of Granite Shoals Baptist Church.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Aug. 2 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland, Texas. A service is noon Aug. 3 at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park in Burnet with Randy Taylor of Granite Shoals Baptist Church officiating.

Arrangements by Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, 303 E. Crockett in Cleveland, (281) 592-2641.