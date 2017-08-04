David Gregory Thompson, 56, died Aug. 3, 2017

David Gregory Thompson, born April 23, 1961, entered rest Aug. 3, 2017, at the age of 56 years.

He was preceded in death by his father, Avery Franklin Thompson.

He is survived by his mother, Marilyn Mewhinney Rushing; sister and brother-in-law, Pamela Lynn and Dale D. Tidwell; uncle and aunt, Preston Blake Mewhinney Jr. and Suzi Perry; and his beloved girlfriend, Gloria McLaughlin.

A service is 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.

In lieu of flowers, make a donation to a charity of your choice, if you wish.