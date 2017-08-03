Two men face drug charges after authorities find meth, firearms in Burnet County home

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — Law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant on a residence in the 1500 block of Buchanan Drive in Burnet County on July 25 and recovered drugs and firearms.

The search also resulted in two people facing drug charges.

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office, the Burnet Police Department, Texas Rangers, and the Texas Department of Public Safety Special Response Team served the warrant in the search for a number of items, including illegal narcotics and associated materials as well as records and stolen property.

A BCSO media release stated law enforcement officers located a quantity meth and several firearms, including one identified as “illegal” under Texas law, in the home.

“The information obtained in this search warrant will be beneficial in ongoing investigations of the illegal activities conducted at the … residence,” the release stated.

Deputies arrested five people at the home.

Authorities charged Johnny Loehr, 38, of Burnet, with tamper/fabrication of physical evidence and state jail felony possession of a controlled substance. He was also arrested on a warrant for an expired driver’s license. He was booked into the Burnet County Jail on July 25 and bonded out the following day.

Deputies also arrested Keith Maynard, 34, of San Saba and charged him with state jail felony possession of a controlled substance. He was also arrested on a San Saba warrant for state jail felony possession of a controlled substance. Authorities booked him into the Burnet County Jail on July 25, but he was released Aug. 1 after posting bond.

Three other people at the home were arrested on warrants unrelated to the search.

Maynard and Loehr could face additional charges based on evidence collected at the residence, the BCSO release added.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office at (512) 756-8080 or the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-8477 or hillcountryareacrimestoppers.com.

editor@thepicayune.com