Burnet Job Fair on Aug. 31 seeking employers and employees

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

BURNET — Helping people find work and employers discover talented staff is at the heart of the third annual Burnet Job Fair.

The event, which is hosted by Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area and the Burnet Chamber of Commerce, is 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at the Burnet Community Center, 401 Jackson St.

“Each year, it’s gotten bigger and better,” said Craig Henry, Workforce Solutions business services representative. “Workforce Solutions is about putting people to work.”

Business owners wanting to participate simply need to contact him at craig.henry@ruralcapital.net to reserve a free booth.

“I’m looking for employers in Burnet County who have a need to actively recruit good job seekers in Burnet County,” Henry said. “I’m trying to spread the word to all job seekers. They have an opportunity to meet with employers who have an urgent need for job seekers.”

Henry said the goal is to have business owners from a variety of industries, including medical, industrial, retail, sales, trade, government agencies, hospitality, and more.

“We’re trying to give people as many opportunities as possible to find meaningful long-term employment,” Henry said. “I’m also going to try to appeal to young adults who are looking for employment opportunities while they’re going to school and wanting to supplement their income with a job.”

Henry said people of different skills and education levels should consider attending, adding most employers know perspective employees are at different points of their career journeys. He added the goal is to have business owners looking for entry level to experienced workers.

The deadline for business owners to contact Henry is Aug. 28, but he hopes to hear from them way before that date.

“There’s no cost for people to participate, none to the employer or job seeker,” he said. “It’s never too early to tell me so I know how many tables I’ll need at the community center. Job seekers from all walks of life and all skills will attend. We should have something for everyone.”

