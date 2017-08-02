Northland moves to new Marble Falls location, plans to expand services

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY
MARBLE FALLS — One of the largest cable TV, phone, and internet service providers in the Highland Lakes has moved its operations to a more visible location and announced plans to expand its services.
Northland Communications recently moved from 1101 Mission Hill Drive to 2100B U.S. 281 in Marble Falls.
The private company has thousands of customers in Burnet, Cottonwood Shores, Granite Shoals, Highland Haven, Horseshoe Bay, Llano, Meadowlakes, Oakridge Estates, and Sunrise Beach Village as well as Marble Falls.
“We’ve outgrown that place years ago,” General Manager Larson Lloyd said of the mid-July move from the old location. “With the growth, we wanted to maintain a local presence.”
Northland officials also announced expanded parking options, faster internet speeds, phone service options, and an evolving workforce.
The local office, at the former location since 1984, has 19 local employees and 19 contractors.
“In the last two years, we added several new positions,” Lloyd said. “Also, we’ve expanded fiber (-optic internet) into more businesses.”
Other features customers can expect include additional HD cable channels in the future.
“Customers are loving it,” Loyd said.
Do you now or will you in future offer service to Buena Vista Subdivision located on Hwy 29 West just before Inks Lake Bridge?
What about expanding cable/internet service to CR 403 at the Burnet County line?
I am a custumer of many years now any very satisfied with the service. When I do have a tech problem, I always my questions answered and if necessary, a service call set up to care for the issue.
when will you expand in kingsland
I know there has been some frustration on the south side of lake LBJ and actually went in to talk to Larson’s staff. The good news is that they told me fiber was already being delivered to key businesses as a backbone infrastructure step and then they hope to have that to residential bit by bit in 2018-2019. However, if anyone has had to balance a checkbook, that costly build from servers to contract fiber installers (not guys on staff) it takes time and money, so the funds just aren’t there to do much more than patching on the current copper system. Can’t build a better highway in the same spot without the old one having some patching and potholes. Fiber will be fantastic- keep up the good work Northland.