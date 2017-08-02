Northland moves to new Marble Falls location, plans to expand services

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

MARBLE FALLS — One of the largest cable TV, phone, and internet service providers in the Highland Lakes has moved its operations to a more visible location and announced plans to expand its services.

Northland Communications recently moved from 1101 Mission Hill Drive to 2100B U.S. 281 in Marble Falls.

The private company has thousands of customers in Burnet, Cottonwood Shores, Granite Shoals, Highland Haven, Horseshoe Bay, Llano, Meadowlakes, Oakridge Estates, and Sunrise Beach Village as well as Marble Falls.

“We’ve outgrown that place years ago,” General Manager Larson Lloyd said of the mid-July move from the old location. “With the growth, we wanted to maintain a local presence.”

Northland officials also announced expanded parking options, faster internet speeds, phone service options, and an evolving workforce.

The local office, at the former location since 1984, has 19 local employees and 19 contractors.

“In the last two years, we added several new positions,” Lloyd said. “Also, we’ve expanded fiber (-optic internet) into more businesses.”

Other features customers can expect include additional HD cable channels in the future.

“Customers are loving it,” Loyd said.

