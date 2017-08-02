Llano County Jail bookings for the period of July 25-31, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of July 25-31, 2017, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Derek Dino Adrian, 37, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested July 28 on charges of theft of property and driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Kirstie Lea Cooksey, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 25 on a charge of theft by check. She was released the same day after posting a $6,000 bond.

Cody Lane Garcia, 20, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested July 29 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released the following day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Justin Bryan Gibson, 33, of Llano was arrested July 28 on a charge of interfering with public duties. He was released the same day after posting an $800 bond.

Travis Roy Ellis Goodson, 34, of Kingsland was arrested July 27 for bond forfeiture-driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $3,500 bond.

Jeremy Scott Herron, 35, of Burnet was arrested July 27 on charges of no fishing license and theft of property and for violation of a promise to appear. No bond or release information was available.

Barbara Jean Kirkland, 40, of Llano was arrested July 28 on charges of driving while license is invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility and for failure to appear. She was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Sloan Pool Kuhn, 47, of Llano was arrested July 27 on charges of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Ryan Anthony Marshall, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 25 for a capias pro fine-driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after paying a fine and with credit for time served.

Steven Alan Marshall, 57, of Llano was arrested July 30 on a charge of burglary of a habitation. No bond or release information was available.

Danny Lynn Mills, 40, of Willis was arrested July 26 for a motion to revoke probation-possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Cecillia Perez, 21, of Llano was arrested July 29 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. No bond or release information was available.

Cheyanna Adele Reynolds, 32, of Llano was arrested July 27 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was released the following day after posting a $10,000 bond.

Jesse Donaldo Sarmiento III, 22, of Kingsland was arrested July 28 for failure to appear. No bond or release information was available.

Chad Lee Slentz, 30, of Sunrise Beach Village was arrested July 28 on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the following day after paying a fine.

Robert Byron Swindle, 51, of Kingsland was arrested July 28 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $15,000 bond.

Ali Katherine Wheeler, 30, of Buchanan Dam was arrested July 30 on a charge of public intoxication. She was released the same day after paying a fine.