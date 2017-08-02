Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of July 26-Aug. 1, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of July 26-Aug. 1, 2017 according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Bobby Lee Collins, 46, of Bertram was arrested July 26 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) on a motion to revoke-assault causing bodily injury. No bond or release information was available.

Jose Diaz Jr., 31, of Marble Falls was arrested July 26 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) for a failure to appear-driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Shelly Elizabeth Fidler, 25, of Burnet was arrested July 26 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) on a charge of public intoxication. She was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Eddie Hall, 62, of Pipe Creek was arrested July 26 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on charges of possession of marijuana and unauthorized use of a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Mark Hanna, 48, of Waco was arrested July 26 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) on charges of possession of a controlled substance. He was released the following day after posting a $37,500 bond.

James Kurtis Hoffman, 44, of Kingsland was arrested July 26 by BCSO on a charge of speeding. He was released July 29 after paying a fine.

David Leal Jr., 35, of Kingsland was arrested July 26 by MFPD on a SRA-obstruction/retaliation and a charge of rider not secured by a safety belt. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Patrick Mauldin, 30, was arrested July 26 by MFPD on a motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance. He was released Aug. 1 to an outside agency.

Johnny Millroy Maynard Jr., 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 26 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) on charges of public nuisance-animal at large. No bond or release information was available.

Paul Edward Regnier, 37, of Burnet was arrested July 26 by BCSO for violation of bond/protective order. He was released the following day after posting bond.

Amber Richards, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested July 26 by BCSO for a failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance and an administrative release violation and on a motion to revoke-forgery by passing. No bond or release information was available.

Sheryl Ann Tyler, 67, of Marble Falls was arrested July 26 by BCSO on a motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated with a child. She was released Aug. 1 after posting bond.

Juan Francisco Aniceto, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 27 by BCSO for child support. No bond or release information was available.

John Albert Cammack, 34, of Kingsland was arrested July 27 by BPD on charges of driving while license is invalid, possession of marijuana, criminal mischief, and possession of a controlled substance and for SRA-forgery of government/national instrument. He was released July 31 after posting a $12,000 bond.

MC DaJour Caro, 21, of Bertram was arrested July 27 by DPS on charges of no driver’s license when unlicensed, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no driver’s license and for failure to appear. He was released the following day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Kaden Castelan, 17, of Burnet was arrested July 27 by BPD on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

John Michael Castillo, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested July 27 by BCSO for a motion to revoke-abandoning/endangering a child-criminal negligence. He was released the same day to an outside agency.

Priscilla Denise Deluna, 29, was arrested July 27 by the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) on a charge of interfering with child custody. No bond or release information was available.

John Donley Douglas, 31, of Burnet was arrested July 27 by BCSO on a bench warrant-hold. No bond or release information was available.

Amber Nichole Johnson, 23, of Lampasas was arrested July 27 by LPSO for a probation violation-motion to adjudicate-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Amber Frierson Jones, 20, of Elgin was arrested July 27 by BCSO for insufficient bond-organized retail theft. She was released Aug. 1 after posting a $5,000 bond.

Johnny Millroy Maynard Jr., 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 27 by GSPD on charges of burglary of a habitation. No bond or release information was available.

Amber Tyane Reed, 26, of Lampasas was arrested July 27 by LPSO on a charge of criminal mischief and for motion to adjudicate-probation violation-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Sabrina Jo Snyder, 37, of Killeen was arrested July 27 by LPSO for bond surrender-possession of a controlled substance, bond surrender-fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, bond surrender-forgery of a financial instrument, and bond surrender-bail jumping/failure to appear. No bond or release information was available.

Seth Allen Barnes, 22, of Bertram was arrested July 28 by BCSO on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and displaying expired license plates. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Joseph Don Calhoun, 39, of Onalaska was arrested July 28 by BPD on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Bradlee James Dunlevy, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested July 28 by BPD on charges of a false drug test-falsification device and driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Erick Hernandez-Zepeda, 26, of Austin was arrested July 28 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on an immigration detainer. He was released July 31 to ICE.

Rigoberto Loredo, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 28 by BCSO for failure to appear-assault on a family member. No bond or release information was available.

Isaac Isaiaa Medina, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested July 28 by MFPD on a charge of evading arrest/detention and for a parole violation. No bond or release information was available.

Charles Joseph Nohra III, 36, of Round Rock was arrested July 28 by the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) on a federal detainer. He was released July 31 to an outside agency.

Eric Reyes, 43, of Bertram was arrested July 28 by BTPD for failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury. He was released the following day after posting bond.

Juvention Ismael Reyna-Lopez, 37, was arrested July 28 by ICE on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Raymond Alexander Schoenrock, 60, of Taylor was arrested July 28 by BCSO for nonpayment of child support. He was released Aug. 1 after posting bond.

Jaclyn Marie Smith, 34, of Bertram was arrested July 28 by BCSO for an SRA-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Carmen Gayle Bridges, 45, of Marble Falls was arrested July 29 by MFPD on a charge of animal at large and for failure to appear and capias pro fine-animal at large. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

James N. Harper, 53, of Burnet was arrested July 29 by DPS on charges of possession of a controlled substance and tampering with/fabricating physical evidence. No bond or release information was available.

Eric Jermaine Mundy, 40, of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, was arrested July 29 by GSPD on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

John Keith Paugh, 37, of Round Rock was arrested July 29 by BPD on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Gary Lynn Smith, 61, of Round Rock was arrested July 29 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD) on charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving while license is invalid and for capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond or release information was available.

Frank Thomas Vickers, 58, of Elgin was arrested July 29 by BTPD on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Cody Michael Warner, 31, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested July 29 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD) on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Jess Edwards Weston, 40, of Bertram was arrested July 29 by BTPD on a charge of driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Rhonda Darlene Davis, 54, of Kingsland was arrested July 30 by BCSO on a charge of driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Julia Morgan Evans, 26, of Burnet was arrested July 30 by MFPD on a charge of possession of marijuana. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Kelley Anne Flood, 20, of Cibolo was arrested July 30 by BCSO on a charge of theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Steven John Gallups, 48, of Copperas Cove was arrested July 30 by BPD on charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon and driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $7,500 bond.

James Anthony Hall, 44, of Liberty Hill was arrested July 30 by BCSO on charges of possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify as a fugitive, and tampering with/fabricating physical evidence and for a motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance. He was released Aug. 1 after posting a $61,000 bond.

Jimmy Lerma, 49, of Marble Falls was arrested July 30 by MFPD on a charge of driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Sury Morales-Munoz, 28, was arrested July 30 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Aaron Navarrete-Perez, 24, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested July 30 by MFPD on a charge of public intoxication. No bond or release information was available.

Eloy Ocampo Jr., 22, of Marble Falls was arrested July 30 by MFPD on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Alex Ocampo-Martinez, 20, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 30 by MFPD on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Pablo Perez-Gomez, 45, of Austin was arrested July 30 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Mauro Rubio-Medina, 19, was arrested July 30 by the San Saba County Sheriff’s Office (SSSO) on a charge of driving while intoxicated and on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Fortino Miguel Salazar, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 30 by BCSO for failure to appear-criminal mischief. No bond or release information was available.

Gregory Merrick Stacks, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested July 30 by GSPD on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Siri Bright, 32, of Austin was arrested July 31 by BCSO for failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Desmond Deon Craddock, 35, of San Saba was arrested July 31 by BCSO on a charge of theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Hunter Lynn Delz, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested July 31 by GSPD on a charge of an expired driver’s license and for failure to appear. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Christopher Alexander Garza, 40, of Austin was arrested July 31 by LPSO on charges of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility, aggravated assault against a public servant, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest/search/or transport, and driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

James Paul Gavit, 57, of Kingsland was arrested July 31 by LPSO on a charge of boating while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Sabastian Xevier Gonzales, 18, of Lampasas was arrested July 31 by LPSO on charges of credit/debit card abuse, theft of a firearm, and burglary of a habitation and for bond surrender-possession of drug paraphernalia and bond surrender-possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

David Wayne Hill, 58, of Pflugerville was arrested July 31 by BCSO for capias pro fine-failure to appear, capias pro fine-running a red light, capias pro fine-displaying expired license plates, and capias pro fine-speeding and on charges of speeding and no valid inspection certificate. He was released the following day after paying a fine.

Reynaldo Tomas Lacer, 43, of Buchanan Dam was arrested July 31 by BCSO for a parole violation. No bond or release information was available.

Kenneth Lee Lentz, 56, of Burnet was arrested July 31 by BPD on charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Jimmy Lerma, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested July 31 by BCSO for bond revocation-obstruction/retaliation. No bond or release information was available.

Miguel Martinez, 53, of Marble Falls was arrested July 31 by MFPD on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Joseph Alden McCoy, 23, of Lampasas was arrested July 31 by LPSO on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond or release information was available.

Tammy Ann Moreno, 38, of New Braunfels was arrested July 31 by BCSO on a charge of harassment. No bond or release information was available.

Roger Lewis Reeves Jr., 31, of Pflugerville was arrested July 31 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was released the following day after posting a $7,500 bond.

Ismael Romero-Mendoza, 41, of Austin was arrested July 31 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Wesley Scot Stone, 24, of Kempner was arrested July 31 by LPSO on a charge of injury to a child/elderly/disabled person and for a parole violation. No bond or release information was available.

Michael Kevin Thompson, 50, of Meadowlakes was arrested July 31 by BCSO on a charge of resisting arrest/search/or transport. He was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Robert David Campbell, 56, of Spicewood was arrested Aug. 1 by BCSO on a charge of financial identity theft. No bond or release information was available.

Estephen Rey Esposito Jr., 23, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 1 by BPD on a charge of driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Deena Yvette Kingsbury, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 1 by MFPD on charges of theft and for failure to appear-theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Kenneth Lee Lentz, 56, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 1 by BCSO on a capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Andrea Mandic, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 1 by HBPD on a capias pro fine-theft. No bond or release information was available.

Jose Martinez-Ortiz, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 1 by ICE on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Logan Thomas Phillips, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 1 by BCSO on an indictment-unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was released the same day after posting bond.

Stephen James Sanderson, 19, of Llano was arrested Aug. 1 by BCSO on a charge of sexual assault of a child. He was released the same day after posting bond.

Dallas Storm Wood, 21, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 1 by BCSO on a SRA-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.