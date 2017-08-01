Police: Man arrested on DWI charge after US 281 pedestrian death

EDITOR’S NOTE: The accused is identified as Jimmy “Richard” Lerma as Burnet County Jail officials have confirmed that he has used the alias Richard in the past.

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

MARBLE FALLS — Authorities arrested a man on suspicion of drunken driving after he struck and killed a pedestrian who was walking on U.S. 281 on July 30, according to a Marble Falls Police Department report.

The pedestrian, 36-year-old Jerrod Bradford Young of Mount Pleasant, was walking just after 10:45 p.m. in the inside southbound lane in the 3300 block of the highway within the Marble Falls city limits, the report stated.

Jimmy “Richard” Lerma, 49, of Marble Falls was driving a Chevrolet Suburban traveling south when the incident occurred.

“He struck the pedestrian. The driver of the vehicle that struck him, his view may have been obstructed by another vehicle in front of him,” Marble Falls Police Sgt. B.J. Nelson said. “Officers talked to a couple of witnesses who stopped.

“The vehicle in front of him possibly veered into the outside lane,” Nelson added. “The driver (Lerma) turned around and went back to the scene and asked people to call 9-1-1.”

Authorities arrived at the scene and attempted to revive the victim with CPR prior to the arrival of Marble Falls Area EMS.

Young was pronounced dead at the scene by Burnet County Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Peggy Simon.

“(Lerma) was subsequently arrested for driving while intoxicated,” Nelson said. “The crash is still under investigation.”

Lerma was taken to the Burnet County Jail. As of Aug. 1, he remained in jail on a $10,000 surety bond.

Jail records also included a 2016 warrant charge of obstruction/retaliation against Lerma with a $100,000 surety bond.

Additional charges are possible, Nelson said.

The victim’s body was taken to Central Texas Autopsy in Lockhart for an autopsy.

