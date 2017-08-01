Peggy Rose Washington, 86, of Horseshoe Bay died July 27, 2017

Peggy Rose Washington of Horseshoe Bay, Texas, passed away July 27, 2017. She was born in Healdton, Oklahoma, on Dec. 5, 1930, to Calvin Dennis Scifres and Velva Francis Walk Scifres.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents and husbands, Walter Barnett and Richard Dix Washington.

She is survived by her sister, Carol Ann Scifres Keeton, and nieces, great-nieces, and great-nephew. She is also survived by Dick’s children, Margaret Washington Williams and husband Lee and family and Richard Washington and wife Eileen and family.

Dick and Peggy moved to Marble Falls in 2007 to be closer to his son, Richard. They enjoyed many activities over the years. Peggy enjoyed riding around in the spring with Eileen and Keagan to look at the bluebonnets and other wildflowers. After Dick passed away, every Christmas Eve, she would go to Richard and Eileen’s house and watch the grandchildren open presents and eat a big Christmas dinner.

Peggy loved animals and loved when Eileen would bring her Chihuahua, Dot, to visit her. She loved everything to do with the Bible. She did not care what denomination it was, she just enjoyed learning as much as possible. Her other interests included sewing and things to do with finance.

Her wishes were to leave part of her estate to the Highland Lakes Legacy Fund, and so in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to:

• Highland Lakes Legacy Fund, 704 Second St., Marble Falls, TX 78654

• Open Door Recovery, 1107 RR 1431, Unit 251, Marble Falls, TX 78654

• Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Aug. 2 at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, 1805 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls, (830) 693-4373. A graveside service is 1 p.m. Aug. 4 at New Hope Cemetery in Meeker, Oklahoma, with Pastor Joe Jones officiating.

Go to clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.