Faye Pound, 75, of Llano died July 29, 2017

Eunice Faye Threadgill Pound, 75, passed away July 29, 2017, in Llano, Texas. Faye was born March 3, 1942, in Gillis Bluff Township, Arkansas, to Leonard and Velma Williams Threadgill.

Faye graduated from Clarkton High School in 1960 then went on to marry Billy Ray Pound. Together, they had three children.

Faye worked faithfully for the Texas Department of Public Welfare, where she served both child welfare and Medicare/Medicaid eligibility; she constantly defended the underdog. Faye was also an extremely talented seamstress, and she used those talents to sew and craft for others. One of her favorite times to sew was to make costumes for the Brazos Valley Theater. She was also an avid reader and loved to spend time in her small garden.

Faye was preceded in death by her mother and father. She is survived by her three children, Greg Pound and wife Becky of Kingsland, Glen Pound and Mary Conrady of Bryan, and Lori Gray and husband Shane of Llano. She also had four grandchildren of whom she was extremely proud, Phillip and Taylor Pound and Garrett and Shane Gray Jr. Mrs. Pound is also survived by sisters Dean Bland of Fort Smith, Arkansas, Lou Snow of Eugene, Oregon, Gene Threadgill of Van Buren, Arkansas, and Don Threadgill of Memphis, Tennessee, along with numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is 2 p.m. Aug. 5 at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300.

Memorial contributions may be made in Faye’s honor to the Bryan Public Library.

Email condolences to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.