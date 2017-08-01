Arthur Wesley Adams III, 78, of Spicewood died July 29, 2017

Arthur “Art” Wesley Adams III, 78, of Spicewood, Texas, who valiantly fought cancer for 26 years, died July 29, 2017, surrounded by his family and with his deep, abiding faith in God totally intact.

Art was born in San Angelo on Jan. 6, 1939, the great-grandson of Henry Harrison Adams, who laid out the plans for the city of Stillwater, Oklahoma. His grandfather was the first graduate of Oklahoma A&M, now Oklahoma State University.

A Midland High School graduate, he was president of the National Honor Society and lettered three years as co-captain of the Bulldogs baseball team. He attended the University of Texas at Austin on a baseball scholarship, playing under coach Bibb Falk. He lettered three years as a shortstop.

“I thought I was going to be (L.A. Dodgers’ Harold Peter) “Pee Wee” Reese, but I couldn’t hit a curve ball,” Adams recalled.

He was a member of the Delta Tau Delta social fraternity at UT and served one year as president. He also was a member of the Texas Cowboys, a UT honorary men’s service organization.

Between his junior and senior years, he joined the U.S. Army Reserve, serving for seven years, and graduating from UT in 1962 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Art’s professional sales career began in Houston in the Southwest Marketing Division of Humble Oil & Refining (now ExxonMobil). In 1964, he joined Texas Solvents & Chemicals in Dallas. In 1966, he and partner Bob Walker formed Delta Solvents & Chemicals, a chemical distribution firm they grew to nine branches serving a three-state area. They sold the business to a German firm in 1986.

Adams retired to Horseshoe Bay, Texas, in 1988, submerging himself in starting the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA)-Austin/Central Texas/Hill Country, working closely with Dallas Cowboys coach Tom Landry. “It was very close to my heart,” Adams often said.

He also served on the board of the Texas Association of Business.

In 1994, he moved to Barton Creek Lakeside in Spicewood, where he was an avid golfer and tennis player. He was convinced by the developer Bobby Day to become a licensed Realtor in 1995 and was still active with The Elite Property Group in Spicewood at his death.

“My faith was strengthened through Bible study fellowship,” he said.

He helped start the Lakeside Men’s Bible Study group more than 20 years ago. His favorite verse was Mark 9:24: “… Lord, I believe; help thou mine unbelief.”

“It was a wonderful life selling residential property and making great friends in my own backyard,” he said in January. “I was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in 1991and given two years to live. I’ve endured thanks to a lot of friends and a lot of prayers.”

The deceased and his family wish to thank Dr. Robert Amato, head of Oncology at UT Physicians in Houston, and urologist Dr. Eugene Kwan of the Mayo Clinic for their medical expertise in his care.

Mr. Adams was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Wesley Adams Jr. and Rachel (Hartley), and stepmother Agnes (Fenner) Adams.

He is survived by Carolyn, his wife of 53 years; son Scott and Scott’s son Sam of Trophy Club; son Chris, his wife Lori, and their children, Dylan, Aaron, Carey, and Maggy of Denton; son Kip and Amy and their twin daughters, Katie and Abbie of Fort Worth; sister, Pam and her husband Cliff Harris of Fort Stockton; cousin Arthur Roberts of Austin; and nephew Todd Guest and his wife Mel of Fort Stockton.

A memorial service is 1 p.m. Aug. 12 at The Church at Horseshoe Bay, 600 Hi Ridge. A reception will follow at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the FCA, 104 Hi Stirrup, Horseshoe Bay, TX 78657, (512) 748-0814; Helping Hands Crisis Ministry, 19811 Sandcastle Drive, Spicewood, TX 78669, (512) 924-9822; or The Salvation Army Austin Area Command, 10711 Burnet Road #231, Austin TX 78758, (512) 634- 5911.