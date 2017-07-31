STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

MARBLE FALLS — There’s a saying about Texas weather: If you don’t like it, well, just wait a minute because it will change.

After suffering through one of the hottest stretches of summer during the week of July 23 with highs in the triple digits, expect a nicer, “cooler” week, according to Bob Rose, the Lower Colorado River Authority meteorologist.

Temperatures in the Highland Lakes dipped into the low 90s on July 31 after a weak cold front moved into the area midday July 30, and that should last the rest of the week — maybe longer.

“Air tends to sink more ahead of a cold front,” Rose said. “That boosted temperatures a few degrees (last week). Temperatures are a lot cooler behind it.”

He noted that the high July 29 in the Highland Lakes was 104 degrees, while Austin was 107. The humidity made it feel much hotter, he added.

“But once you hit a hundred, it all feels the same,” he said. “Day after day of a hundred or more, it takes it out of you.”

Rose said Highland Lakes residents shouldn’t expect to get out of the low 90s for the rest of the week and might even see some rain because the jet stream pattern is in the process of changing.

“It’s breaking down and moving to the west,” he said. “Don’t expect more hundred-degree days. Some days, you may not even make it to 92 degrees. I don’t see hundreds coming back for two weeks, if then.”

Residents should still take precautions while outdoors such as staying hydrated, taking breaks, dressing appropriately, and using sunscreen.

“Even in the 90s, it’s still warm,” Rose said.

