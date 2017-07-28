Jacob Ross Parker, 22, of Llano died July 23, 2017

Jacob Ross Parker of Llano passed away July 23, 2017, at the age of 22. He was born May 1, 1995, in Llano, Texas, to Louann (Isenberger) and Ross Parker. He was a horse trainer, a true cowboy.

Jacob is survived by his fiancée, Haley Schendel; mother, Louann Parker; father, Ross Parker; sister, Brittney Napolez and husband Alex; brother in heart, Orlando; grandmother Noley Parker; and niece, apple of his eye, and partner in crime, Rylee. Jacob is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and his dog, Bo.

He was preceded in death by grandparents Marylou and Billy Isenberger and grandfather Herald Parker.

A memorial service for Jacob is 10 a.m. Aug. 2 at the John L. Kuykendall Arena and Event Center with Stacy Nobles officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Llano Rodeo Association, Rodeo-LCCC, P.O. Box 536, Llano, TX 78643; or Juvenile Diabetes Association, 3601 W. Alberta Road, Edinburg, TX 78539.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.