Get your Highland Lakes football season tickets

MARBLE FALLS — High school football training camps start Aug. 7, but fans don’t have to wait that long to purchase their season tickets.

School personnel at Llano High School and Faith Academy of Marble Falls have already started selling tickets, while Marble Falls and Burnet begin Monday, July 31.

Yellow Jackets season tickets are $35 and may be purchased from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the high school, 2509 Texas 16 South.

Faith Academy is selling champions club passes for $200. A pass gives a family access to all Flames and Lady Flames home games. A senior citizens pass is $100 and gives a couple access to all Flames and Lady Flames home games. Call the academy at (830) 798-1333 for more information.

Marble Falls High School football fans renewing their tickets pay $45 for each seat; employees pay $15; and seniors 65 and older pay $10. The deadline for renewals is Aug. 16.

Reserved parking passes are $40 on a first-come, first-served basis for current season ticket holders. Go to the athletic office at the high school, 2101 Mustang Drive, from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Marble Falls tickets open to the general public Aug. 21. Call (830) 798-8345 for more information.

Burnet High School football fans renewing their tickets pay $8 per seat with a back per game or $7 per seat without a back per contest. Tickets will be sold Monday and Tuesday, July 31 and Aug. 1, from noon-6 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Monday, Aug. 7, from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.

Call the athletic office at (512) 756-4501 for more information.

