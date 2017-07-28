Community support inspires Noon Spoon owner to reopen in wake of burglary

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

MARBLE FALLS — Noon Spoon Cafe owner Jennifer Cayce credited community support and personal strength for her motivation to reopen two days after a destructive burglary at her eatery.

“This is our first day back. I’m very thankful and overwhelmed by the community support. That is honestly what has got me through and made me motivated to reopen as soon as possible,” Cayce said of the reopening July 28. “I’m just a very strong woman. I have to be open. not only for myself to make a living but (for) our wonderful staff and dedication to our customers.”

The break-in happened sometime after dark July 25 and possibly in the early morning hours of July 26 at Noon Spoon Cafe, located in the 600 block of Broadway Avenue, according to the Marble Falls Police Department.

“One of my staff walked in at 7 a.m. and saw the destruction. She called the police first and then she called me,” Cayce said.

Suspects smashed a window with a rock to get into the building.

Thieves took hundreds of dollars in petty cash, stole appliances and printers, and destroyed dishes, food and beverage items, and an $8,000 business accounting system.

In all, Cayce estimated the damage and destruction to be about $15,000, which does not include lost income for herself and six of her employees.

The incident forced the business to close for two days.

“They helped themselves to things in my kitchen. … I was in shock. I couldn’t believe it,” Cayce said. “I’m trying to keep it together the best I can, but it’s hard. The feeling of violation is indescribable.”

Within 48 hours, the owner had rallied support not only from the community and staff but also from business contractors.

By July 27, crews had reinstalled her business accounting system. Staff members also joined in on the cleanup.

Cayce had built the business into a popular eatery in the past nine years and the latest setback had failed to derail plans to continue operations.

Customer Cindy Sterling showed her support during the reopening by patronizing the business and offering employees encouragement.

“I know this is a difficult thing for anyone to get through, and I wanted her to know that the community appreciates all that her staff does to nourish us,” Sterling said.

“We’ve really built a Noon Spoon family, and the family has come through,” Cayce said.

Noon Spoon Cafe reopened at 11 a.m. July 28 to normal business hours.

The eatery is open 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Marble Falls police are continuing the investigation, which includes gathering possible DNA evidence, but so far have not identified suspects.

To offer tips, call the Marble Falls Police Department at (830) 693-3611.

