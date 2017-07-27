It’s a hotter-than-usual July for Central Texas

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — Yes, it’s Texas, and yes, it’s July so, yes, it’s hot. But weather experts have indicated the next several days could send the mercury well above what is normal for Central Texas this time of year.

Some relief might be on the way thanks to a summer cool front (cool being relative to the season).

According to Lower Colorado River Authority meteorologist Bob Rose’s forecast, highs could push several degrees past the century mark through Saturday, July 29.

Temperatures could be as high as 103 degrees Thursday and 104 degrees Friday with some parts of Central Texas facing a sweltering 105 degrees on Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service’s outlook, those temperatures are more likely to occur a bit to east of the Highland Lakes, closer to the Interstate 35 corridor. Closer to home, the thermometer will reach the upper 90s, though heat index values will make it feel like it’s 100 degrees or hotter outside.

The average high temperature for Burnet and Marble Falls in July is 93 degrees.

Even if temperatures stay in the upper 90s, officials are reminding people it can still be dangerous for those not prepared for the heat or who overexert themselves. The elderly can be especially vulnerable to heat-related illnesses, so family and friends should check on them as often as possible.

Experts recommend people stay hydrated while outside, even if you're on the lake, and take breaks inside or in the shade to cool off.

Central Texas and the Highland Lakes could receive some relief from the heat as a weak cool front moves across Texas on Sunday or Monday. This, along with a high-pressure system that’s kept the heat seemingly bottled up over much of Texas since June, could usher in a few days of high temperatures in the mid-90s.

There’s also a “slight chance” of scattered afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms Sunday, July 30, through Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Go to lcra.org or weather.gov for a full forecast for your area.

