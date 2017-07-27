Bonnie Jean Burris, 85, of Silver Creek died July 25, 2017

Bonnie Jean Burris passed away July 25, 2017, at the age of 85 at her home in Silver Creek. She was born in Shamrock, Texas, on Nov. 27, 1931, to Claude Harrison Arrick Sr. and Jewel Hartgraves Arrick.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, and two sisters. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Darrel G. Burris; sisters Sherri Wisener of Burnet, Sue Larimore of San Angelo, and Sonja Patterson and husband Phil of Austin; brothers John Arrick and wife Sidney of Odessa and Jerry Arrick and wife Georgia of Big Spring; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

She will be missed and was loved by all.

During her lifetime, Bonnie was involved in professional modeling for many years and participated in the movie industry in which she performed with many Hollywood actors and actresses.

Bonnie was active in the Republican Party for many years and served in local, state, and national positions for the party. She and her husband were able to travel to many countries during his military service career.

She and Darrel moved to the Silver Creek community on Lake Buchanan in 1993.

A graveside service for Bonnie is 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Trinity Memorial Park in Big Spring. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to your favorite charity or organization.

Arrangements by Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, 306 Texas 29 East in Burnet, (512) 756-2222. Go to clementswilcoxburnet.com to offer condolences.