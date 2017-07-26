Save Our Spicewood meeting focuses on traffic issues and costs

FROM STAFF REPORTS

SPICEWOOD — A group of Spicewood residents have formed Save Our Spicewood in an effort to help the area address industrial growth, light pollution, and Texas 71 traffic — to start.

The group is holding a community meeting at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at the Spicewood Community Center, 7901 CR 404. It is open to the public.

Organizers are encouraging residents to attend to learn about the issues facing the community and how they can help address them.

This particular meeting, according to Spicewood resident and SOS member Linda Wall, will focus on Texas 71 issues such as traffic, accidents, turn-lanes, road expansion, and associated costs.

Spicewood is an unincorporated community in southeast Burnet County. It covers a wide swath of land from Double Horn Creek in the west to the Pedernales River in the east with portions lying within Burnet, Travis, and Blanco counties.

While considered rural, Spicewood has experienced growth over the past years with more on the way. Earlier this year, developers announced the first steps in the Thomas Ranch development that would encompass 2,200 acres and eventually build 3,300 residential units in addition to retail space and a possible school on the Travis-Burnet county line in Spicewood.

Go to saveourspicewood.com for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com