Llano County Jail bookings for the period of July 17-24, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of July 17-24, 2017, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Rose Arp, 72, of Tow was arrested on a charge of misappropriation of fiduciary/financial property-theft of property. Released after posting a $2,500 bond.

Devin Baker, 19, of Granbury was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana. In custody as of July 24.

Nicholas Bartram, 35, of Hoover’s Valley was arrested on a charge of public intoxication. Released.

Terry Allen Bolen, 25, of Kingsland was arrested on a motion to withdraw surety-unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. In custody as of July 24.

Aundrea Tennile Brooks, 40, of Burnet was arrested on a motion to revoke probation-possession of a controlled substance. Released.

Ashlee Elizabeth Brown, 18, of Kingsland was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana. In custody as of July 24.

Wesley Dave Kyler, 19, of Kingsland was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana. In custody as of July 24.

Alfredo G. Calderon, 22, of Kingsland was arrested on charges of no valid driver’s license and displaying expired registration/license plate. Released.

Nathaniel Cheeks, 27, of Burnet was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana. In custody as of July 24.

Kirstie Lea Cooksey, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested on an alias capias. Released after posting a $5,000 bond.

Matthew James Cooper, 31, of Llano was arrested on a charge of driving while license is invalid. Released after posting a $1,000 bond.

Audelina Rubio Diaz, 35, was arrested on a charge of duty on striking an unattended vehicle. Released after posting a $2,000 bond.

Jan Huestis Favier, 56, of Cedar Park was arrested on charges of terroristic threat against a public servant and driving while intoxicated. Released after posting a $4,000 bond.

Kiska Rene Ferguson, 34, of Kingsland was arrested on a charge of issuance of a bad check. In custody as of July 24.

Cody Lloyd Florow, 30, of Kingsland was arrested for a failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury. In custody as of July 24.

Nicholas B. Foster, 22, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested on a charge of sexual assault of a child. In custody as of July 24.

Gilbert C. Garza, 22, of Gregory was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Released after posting a $5,000 bond.

Jose Eduardo Morales Gomez, 41, of Pflugerville was arrested on a charge of driving while license invalid and an immigration detainer. In custody as of July 24.

Benjamin Greene, 37, of Kingsland was arrested on a charge of public intoxication. Released.

Brent Dewayne Greenwood, 18, of Llano was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana. In custody as of July 24.

Adam Scott Harvey, 34, of Burnet was arrested on a charge of public intoxication. Released.

John Paul Heflin, 18, of Kingsland was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana. In custody as of July 24.

Timothy Clay Howell, 17, of Llano was arrested on a charge of possession/delivery of drug paraphernalia. In custody as of July 24.

Michele Hunter, 52, of Copperas Cove was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Released after posting a $40,000 bond.

Alexander Friedrich Krohn, 20, of Austin was arrested on a charge of driving while license is invalid and a failure to appear-possession of marijuana. Released after posting a $3,000 bond.

Danilo Manolo Mateo-Gomez, 28, of Burnet was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and no valid driver’s license and an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer. Released after posting a $1,500 bond.

Dakota Shane Matlock, 37, of Kingsland was arrested on a charge of assault on a family/household member. In custody as of July 24.

William Alford Mays, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana. Released after posting an $800 bond.

Joe Irvin McKissick, 74, of Kingsland was arrested on a charge of child pornography. Released after posting a $40,000 bond.

Anthony Mendez Jr., 35, of Kingsland was arrested for a failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance. In custody as of July 24.

Fernando Danny Napolez Jr., 26, of Llano was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief. Released after posting a $3,000 bond.

Marcus Darnelle Perez, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested on charges of driving while license is invalid, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. Released after posting a $1,000 bond.

Jonathan Jahazi Rivasortiz, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested on a charge of public intoxication. Released.

Jeffery Paul Shelton, 37, of Burnet was arrested for a failure to appear-evading arrest/detention. Released after posting a $7,500 bond.

Benjamin Scott Ward, 30, of Kingsland was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and theft of property and for failure to appear-theft of property and failure to appear-possession of marijuana. Released after posting a $26,500 bond.

Larry Dean Welch, 60, of Llano was arrested on a commitment order-motion to revoke probation-assault causing bodily injury. Released.

Michael Allen Whitaker, 30, of Kingsland was arrested on charges of assault causing bodily injury-family violence and interfering with an emergency request for assistance. In custody as of July 24.

Paula Faye Whiteley, 51, of Kerrville was arrested on a motion to revoke probation-assault on a public servant. Released.

Sterling Morgan Williams, 38, of Burnet was arrested on charges of no valid driver’s license in possession, displaying expired registration/license plates, displaying expired driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired driver’s license, and failure to show proof of financial responsibility as well as for failure to appear-theft of property. Released after posting a $4,000 bond.