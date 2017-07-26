Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of July 19-25, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of July 19-25, 2017 according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Justin Keith Conely, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested July 19 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) for judgment-unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and on a charge of driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

David Jarrod Cornelius, 24, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 19 by BCSO on a SRA-organized retail theft. He was released the same day after posting bond.

Sarah Michelle Denton, 30, of Burnet was arrested July 19 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) for violation of bond/protective order. No bond or release information was available.

Katharine Caroline Ellington, 31, of Austin was arrested July 19 by BCSO on a motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated and a motion to revoke-bail jumping/failure to appear. No bond or release information was available.

Erin Lee Guburd, 49, of Llano was arrested July 19 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, and possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Amanda Dianne Hancock, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 19 by BCSO on a charge of theft of property. She was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

David Clarke Johnston, 53, of Conroe was arrested July 19 by BCSO on a charge of assault by contact-family violence. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Jamie Alfred Lackey, 46, of Ingram was arrested July 19 by BCSO for insufficient bond-driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Corinne Leah McCann, 43, of Burnet was arrested July 19 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was released the following day after posting a $7,500 bond.

Edgar Rene Medina, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 19 by GSPD for failure to appear-unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was released the same day after posting bond.

Jerry Lee Rios, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 19 by DPS on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no driver’s license. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Carmelo Soto-Fraga, 24, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 19 by GSPD on a charge of no driver’s license. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Richard D. Stewart, 26, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 19 by BCSO on a capias pro fine-violation of safety of animals and a capias pro fine-failure to appear. No bond or release information was available.

Sterling Morgan Williams, 38, of Burnet was arrested July 19 by BCSO on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility. He was released July 21 after posting a $1,000 bond.

Mark Gayton Casella, 56, of Highland Haven was arrested July 20 by BCSO on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released the following day after posting bond.

Bobbie Valentine Goodwin, 27, of San Antonio was arrested July 20 by DPS on a charge of theft of property. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Harlin Russell Jessup, 30, of Burnet was arrested July 20 by BPD on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the same day after paying a fine.

Garret Roderick Taylor, 25, of Burnet was arrested July 20 by BPD on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

William Jeff Weathers, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested July 20 by GSPD on charges of operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He was released the same day after posting a $5,500 bond.

Chad Duane Bacus, 45, of Burnet was arrested July 21 by BCSO on charges of illegal use of a credit card, shoplifting, and failure to identify as a fugitive as well as for failure to appear-burglary of a building. He was released the following day after posting a $6,000 bond.

Clarence Michael Biddy, 36, of Lampasas was arrested July 21 by the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) on charges of possession of a controlled substance and theft of property and for insufficient bond-evading arrest, insufficient bond-forgery, and insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Kevin Jay Black, 27, of Bertram was arrested July 21 by BCSO on a SRA-unauthorized use of a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Walter Richard Brown Jr., 44, of Austin was arrested July 21 by LPSO on charges of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

John Lee Champion, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested July 21 by DPS on a motion to revoke-unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He was released July 24 to an outside agency.

David Lee Dougherty, 35, of Oak Hill was arrested July 21 by LPSO on a charge of nonpayment of child support. No bond or release information was available. No bond or release information was available.

Nathaniel Christian Looney, 18, of Burnet was arrested July 21 by BSCO on a commitment-obstruction or retaliation. He was released July 23 with credit for time served.

Rodney Allen Maldonado, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 21 by GSPD for failure to appear-criminal trespass. No bond or release information was available.

Eduardo Carrera Martinez, 19, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested July 21 by BCSO for insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Derek Ryan Meissner, 26, of Burnet was arrested July 21 by BPD on a charge of false drug test-falsification device. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Willie Earl Nix, 44, of Lampasas was arrested July 21 by LPSO on charges of assault on a family member, kidnapping, and possession of a controlled substance and for an administrative release violation and capias pro fine-no driver’s license.

David Killough Payne, 32, was arrested July 21 by LPSO on a motion to revoke-bail jumping/failure to appear and a motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Allan Gene Polasek, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested July 21 by BCSO on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. He was released July 23 with credit for time served.

Jaime Torres-Gomez, 26, of Austin was arrested July 21 by BPD on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Roy Steven Whisenhut, 52, of Killeen was arrested July 21 by LPSO on charges of prohibited sexual conduct of cousin and indecency with a child-sexual contact. No bond or release information was available.

Jimmie Lee Zurovetz, 42, of Granger was arrested July 21 by BCSO for a bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance and a failure to appear-possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Thomas Lowell Berry, 59, of Kingsland was arrested July 22 by BCSO on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

John Craig Bright, 48, of Round Rock was arrested July 22 by BPD on charges of driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container and unlawfully carrying a weapon. He was released the following day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Leandre Rene Hayes, 20, of San Angelo was arrested July 22 by BCSO for a failure to appear-unauthorized use of a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Tyler Matthew Lewis, 24, of Cedar Park was arrested July 22 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) on charges of unlawfully carrying a handgun, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released the following day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Christopher Lynn Proctor, 34, of Burnet was arrested July 22 by BPD on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Jaime Torres-Gomez, 26, of Austin was arrested July 22 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Mario Citalan-Garcia, 37, was arrested July 23 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

David Lee Dougherty, 35, of Oak Hill was arrested July 23 by BCSO for failure to appear-child support hearing. No bond or release information was available.

Justin Leray Mason, 30, of Burnet was arrested July 23 by BPD on charges of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Destiny Amistakay McMahan, 27, of Leander was arrested July 23 by BCSO on a charge of purchasing/furnishing alcohol to a minor. She was released the same day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Michael Lee Nielsen, 39, of Miles City, Montana, was arrested July 23 by GSPD on a charge of theft and for bench warrants. No bond or release information was available.

Will Onykachi Nwakamma, 19, of Leander was arrested July 23 by BCSO on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Michael Anthony Lato, 32, of Bertram was arrested July 24 by BCSO on a charge of burglary of a habitation. He was released the same day after posting bond.

Isaac Silva, 32, of Pflugerville was arrested July 24 by BCSO for a failure to appear-hearing on motion for enforcement and a failure to appear-child support. He was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Jose Arturo Vela, 61, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 24 by GSPD on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Leroy Rico Williams, 26, of San Saba was arrested July 24 by BCSO on a charge of theft. No bond or release information was available.

Shelley Marie Adams, 46, of San Saba was arrested July 25 by BCSO on a charge of driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Brent Clifton Barnard, 50, of Burnet was arrested July 25 by BCSO on charges of displaying expired license plates and failure to maintain financial responsibility. No bond or release information was available.

Matthew George Chavez, 32, of Beaumont was arrested July 25 by DPS on a charge of driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Dimitri Joseph Clifton, 24, of Meadowlakes was arrested July 25 by BCSO on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. No bond or release information was available.

Sean M. Clopton, 48, of Bertram was arrested July 25 by BCSO on a charge of speeding and for failure to appear. No bond or release information was available.

Sherry Lynn Landrum, 44, of Kingsland was arrested July 25 by BCSO on a motion to withdraw surety-fraud. No bond or release information was available.

Johnny Ray Loehr, 38, of Austin was arrested July 25 by BCSO on charges of an expired driver’s license, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, and possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Keith Maynard, 34, of San Saba was arrested July 25 by BCSO on charges of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Matthew Ryan Rawlings, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested July 25 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) on a charge of assault of a family/household member. No bond or release information was available.