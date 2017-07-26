Burnet 4H Horse Club members ride on to state show

SPECIAL TO THE DAILY TRIBUNE

LLANO — Five members of the Burnet County 4H Horse Club advanced to the state show off their performances at the District 7 show June 19-20.

The state show started July 22 and runs through July 29 at the Taylor County Expo Center, 1700 Texas 36 in Abilene.

Categories include horse cutting, western pleasure, working cowhorse, cow boxing, horsemanship, sorting, showmanship, reining, trail patterns, and two-year-old futurity, which is a category for purebred horses that are 2 years old.

Luke Haydon, Madeline Holder, Hannah Spruiell, Emily Moomaw, and Kelly Linzer are competing in western pleasure, horsemanship, sorting, showmanship, and stock horse trail. Haydon is also competing in horse cutting, working cowhorse, reining, and two-year-old futurity. Moomaw also advanced in reining and futurity. Holder and Spruiell are competing in horse cutting and cow boxing.

The annual district show included competitors from 23 counties. Winners received rosette ribbons for class winners, silver conchos for first place, buckles for division winners, and other prizes.

Also representing Burnet County at the district show were Courtney Burrows and Amy Neusch.

Renewals for 4H membership begin Aug. 1, and youths don’t have to own a horse. For more information about Burnet County 4H or the horse club, call Kelly Haydon at (830) 265-8048.

jfierro@thepicayune.com