Robert Glen Harris, 56, of Burnet died July 23, 2017

Robert Glen Harris, 56, of Burnet went to be with the Lord on July 23, 2017. He was born in Slaton, Texas, on Aug. 17, 1960.

Robert liked to be outdoors and was good at woodworking, sketching, and drawing.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Willie Nelson Harris; father, Cone Harris; and brothers Ray Queen and Billy Harris.

He is survived by his longtime companion, Patty Paul of Burnet; brothers Gene Queen and wife Kay of Hughes Springs and Wilson Harris and wife Katy of Marble Falls; sister, Kathy Griffith and husband Robert of Burnet; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Robert’s memorial service is 2 p.m. July 28 at Vanderveer Street Church of Christ.

Arrangements by Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, 306 Texas 29 in Burnet, (512) 756-2222.