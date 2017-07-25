Police: Woman buys cigars with counterfeit cash in Bertram

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

BERTRAM — Authorities are sifting through surveillance video to identify a woman accused of purchasing cigars with counterfeit cash at a convenience store on Texas 29, according to the Bertram Police Department.

The incident unfolded at about 9:30 a.m. July 25 at Big’s Shell station, located in the 500 block of Texas 29.

“She purchased two cigars for a dollar each and then paid with a counterfeit $100. (The clerk) gave her the change but then looked closer,” Bertram Police Chief J.J. Wilson said. “He asked the manager to look at it. The manager confirmed it was counterfeit.”

By the time the store employees realized what had happened, the suspect had left the store, according to the report.

“They ran out to the parking lot. She sped away,” Wilson said. “They said she was laughing as she drove away.”

The woman drove east on Texas 29 toward the Liberty Hill area in a small black Mazda or Nissan.

Witnesses offered police a partial plate number: “5090.”

The suspect was described as a thin white woman about 20 years old with dark brown hair.

A passenger in the vehicle was described as a white man in his mid-20s.

“We have several camera angles,” Wilson said. “We’re going to try to see if we have a good angle to identify the female suspect.”

To offer tips, call the Bertram Police Department at (512) 355-2442. People may also report tips through the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-8477 or hillcountryareacrimestoppers.com. All tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward if the tip leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment of a felony offender.

connie@thepicayune.com