Marilyn Quong Taylor, 69, of Sunrise Beach Village died July 21, 2017

Marilyn Quong Taylor, 69, of Sunrise Beach Village, Texas, passed away July 21, 2017. She was born to James L. and Jennie Lou (Grey) Quong on June 17, 1948, in Fort Knox, Kentucky.

After attending college, Marilyn became a secretary. She was a member of the Eastern Star and enjoyed doing artwork.

Marilyn is survived by her husband of 49 years, Ronald Taylor of Sunrise Beach Village; son, Brian Taylor of Sunrise Beach Village; sister, Susanne Wagoner of Sunrise Beach Village; and one grandchild.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Terry Quong.

Visitation is 3-5 p.m. July 25 at Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. A funeral service is 9 a.m. July 26 at Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 601 N. Wood St. in Burnet. A private family interment will follow.

Go to putnamcares.com to sign an online guest register.