Hill Country Memorial earns highest Women’s Choice Awards

SPECIAL TO DAILYTRIB.COM

FREDERICKSBURG — For the fourth consecutive year, Hill Country Memorial has been recognized by Women’s Choice Award as an America’s Best Hospital for Obstetrics and as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience.

“We are honored to receive these recognitions for our obstetric care and overall patient experience yet again,” CEO Jayne Pope said, “and we are excited for the upcoming renovations to the Obstetrics Department to better serve mothers and their families. Together, they represent our incredible team’s daily and ongoing commitment to serve our community.”

Scores for both Women’s Choice Awards were derived from female patient satisfaction and recommendation responses reported through Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems surveys, national accreditations, hospital outcome scores, and primary research about women’s health care choices.

With this data, Women’s Choice identifies the best hospitals nationwide that are women-friendly and align with women’s health care needs and preferences.

The Women’s Choice Awards reflect Hill Country Memorial’s clinical performance and women’s preferences when choosing health care providers for themselves and their families, according to a Hill Country Memorial news release.

“This is seen through our patient experience scores, nurse-to-patient ratio, a staff of all registered nurses, emphasis on best practices like breastfeeding, and prenatal education for parents,” said registered nurse Erin Huff, director of Obstetrics.

Hill Country Memorial has embarked on a campaign to expand and renovate its Obstetrics Department, according to the release. The project will double the total number of Labor, Birthing, Recovery, and Postpartum suites, create two new outpatient rooms to better accommodate antepartum outpatients, and add aesthetic transformations to better meet the needs of women throughout the birthing process.

A fundraising campaign is underway to raise $2.5 million toward the project. In October, Hill Country Memorial will hold Gala XVII: Delivering Our Future to benefit the project. When full funding is in place, construction is anticipated to begin in early 2018 and be completed in early 2019.

Hill Country Memorial is based in Fredericksburg and has clinics in Marble Falls and Johnson City.

For more information on the Women’s Choice Awards, go to hillcountrymemorial.org/quality. To learn more about Gala XVII and the Obstetrics Department project, go to hillcountrymemorial.org/gala.