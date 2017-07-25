Bertram woman dies following two-car crash outside Bertram

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story said a 72-year-old man was killed in the collision. The deceased, Christopher Bussell, is a woman. DailyTrib.com regrets the error.

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

BERTRAM — A 72-year-old woman died July 25 in a collision after she pulled out onto the highway from a rural road and into the path of another vehicle, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety report.

Christopher Bussell of Bertram was driving a 2013 BMW at about 8 a.m. just west of Bertram when the collision occurred, the report stated.

“The BMW was stopped at the posted stop sign on CR 303,” DPS Trooper Robbie Barrera said. “The BMW began to enter State Highway 29 to turn left.”

A 2006 Dodge pickup driven by Joel Sivells, 28, of Burnet was traveling east on Texas 29, according to the report.

“The Dodge pickup was traveling … in the outside lane,” Barrera said. “(A third vehicle) traveling east was attempting to turn right on CR 303, which blocked the BMW driver’s view of oncoming traffic.”

Bussell then drove onto the highway as the pickup approached, according to the report.

“The driver of the Dodge pickup … changed lanes into the inside lane,” the report stated. “(The pickup) crashed into the driver’s side of the BMW.”

Bussell was transported to Seton Highland Lakes in Burnet, where she was pronounced dead at 8:59 a.m. by Dr. Laura Beech.

Sivells was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

connie@thepicayune.com