Maxwell Stuart Croft of Llano died July 18, 2017

Maxwell Stuart “Max” Croft passed away at his home in Llano on July 18, 2017. A private burial will be held at a later date at Bluffton Cemetery.

He is survived by his sister, Jo Ann Rogers of Llano, and nephews Jerry Rogers of Llano and Jimmy Rogers of Lagarto.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Jewel Croft; baby sister, Helen Jewel; and brother, Bruce Croft.

Max was a World War II and Korean War veteran. He served many years in three different branches of the military.

Memorial donations may be made to the Llano County Library.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.