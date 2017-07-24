Mary Jane Pfeifer, 87, of Burnet died July 19, 2017

Mary Jane Pfeifer, 87, of Burnet, Texas, passed away July 19, 2017. She was born to James and Minerva (Trost) Davis on Oct. 8, 1929, in Houston.

Mrs. Pfeifer was a professional accountant and volunteered countless hours running the books for her parish, St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, along with helping fellow parishioners and friends in need.

As a young girl, she attended St. Agnes Academy in Houston, and after graduating as valedictorian of her class at the age of 16, she attended Rice University. She also was a classical pianist with 10 years of training at the Houston Conservatory.

She enjoyed playing card games, eating good food, traveling, and taking walks and was a devout Catholic.

Mary Jane is survived by her daughter Laura Townshend and husband David Carter of Sunrise Beach Village; grandson, Michael Scearce Jr. of Fort Worth; granddaughters, Ashley Cogburn and husband Jason of Marble Falls, Simone Townshend and husband Clay Holley of Llano, and Afriel Townshend of Sunrise Beach Village; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings; her husband of 42 years, Ray Pfeifer; and daughter Elizabeth Pfeifer.

A memorial service is 1 p.m. July 29 at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church in Burnet.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematorium, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.

It is Mary Jane’s wish that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Kingsland or a charity of your choice.