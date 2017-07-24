Hatty Sagebiel, 95, of Castell died July 23, 2017

Hatty Lucinda Henderson Sagebiel passed away July 23, 2017, at the age of 95. She was born Dec. 10, 1921, in her childhood home in Ingram in Kerr County to John L. and Mattie Lee Henderson, the fifth of eight children.

Hatty adored her parents and siblings, and she treasured the wonderful life they all had growing up in their country home in Ingram. Hatty graduated from Tivy High School in Kerrville, where she was a drum major in the band.

In 1941, at the age of 20, Hatty married native Llano County rancher Daniel “Dan” Sagebiel and moved from Kerr County to Llano County. She and Dan raised two foster children and an adopted child, and the entire family was active in St. John’s Lutheran Church in the community of Castell. Most recently, she was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Llano.

Community involvement was always important to Hatty, and she was active in the Home Demonstration Club and 4-H with her children and helping other youth. In 1971, she was awarded the Texas Roundup 4-H Club Youth Distinguished Adult Leader of Texas Award for exceptional work for volunteer efforts working with the 4-H youth of Llano County. In 1976 she was awarded the State Marketing Award from Education Expansion of State Home Demonstration Members for promoting local commodities produced, made, and sold by Llano County members on “Market Day,” an old community tradition. In 1988, she received the Llano County Conservation Homemaker Award for achievements in family planning and homemaking skills such as home beautification and improvement, and she also received the District II Soil & Water Conservation Award for achievements in conservation improvements and preservation of farm and ranch.

After her husband, Dan, passed away in 1982, Hatty made it her mission to get all historic cemeteries and schools in Llano County and the surrounding communities recognized and marked. She started with two forgotten cemeteries where her family members were buried and soon helped research and guide over 16 Texas Historical Markers to dedication.

Hatty has always been committed to maintaining the historic integrity of Texas and our heritage and the cultures and traditions of Llano Community. In 1997, the Llano County commissioners appointed Hatty as a member of the Llano County Historical Commission, and she was later appointed as chairman. She helped raise funds to restore the historic Llano Red Top Jail, and in 2000, she researched and wrote two books: “Prairie Mountain 1800s-2000” and “Commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the Llano County Farm Bureau 1949-1999.”

In 2003, Hatty’s passion turned toward honoring all Texas Rangers in Llano County by marking their graves with a Texas Rangers Memorial Cross. By 2006, she had coordinated with Texas Rangers families and the Former Texas Rangers Association to mark nearly 50 Texas Ranger graves.

Hatty was a member of the Castell Community Club, serving as board member and on the Castell School Restoration Committee. She worked diligently helping with grants, benefits, and fundraisers to help acquire the necessary funds to renovate and restore the historic Castell School as well as many of the other old country school buildings all over Llano County. She also served on the Castell VFD Barbecue Food Committee for many years as well as many other volunteer committees in Llano County.

Hatty was an honorary member of the U.S. Army 89th Calvary Reconnaissance Squadron and attended all of their annual reunions in different states as long as she was able.

In 2014, Hatty was awarded the Hall of Fame Award by the Llano Chamber of Commerce for all of her many contributions to her community, and on Aug. 20, 2016, she and Dan were honored by the Castell Community Center for their many years of service to the Castell community.

As we all know, Hatty was a “take charge” kind of person, and she served her family, church, Castell community and Llano County in so many capacities for so many years, and her commitment and dedication will always be remembered.

She is survived by daughter, Jannelle Gray and husband Randy; foster sons, Heinz Gunza and Sergi Kabanctschuks; grandsons, Brandon Castro and wife Tracey, Marc Sagebiel, Daniel Sagebiel and wife Janelle, and Justin Sagebiel; sister, Evedee Henderson Davis; brother Temple Henderson and wife Wanda; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; numerous loving nieces and nephews; and a lifetime of dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Sagebiel; parents, John L. and Mattie Lee Henderson; and brothers Irvin, Jack, Clyde, Jasper, and Welton Henderson.

A graveside service is 11 a.m. July 26 at Llano City Cemetery with Pastor Ralph Reitmeyer officiating. Immediately following the service, the family invites everyone for lunch at St. James Lutheran Church’s Schorlemmer Hall to share stories and memories of Hatty.

Honorary pallbearers are Marc Sagebiel, Daniel Sagebiel, Brandon Castro, Ryan Guidroz, Randy Gray, Ben Stewart, Gary Howell, Roland Rode, Richard Castro, and Justin Sagebiel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Castell School Restoration Fund, 602 W. Sandstone St., Llano, TX 78643; or Hill Country Livestock Raisers Association, P.O. Box 292, Llano, TX 78643.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.