William Henry Williams Jr., 73, of Burnet died July 19, 2017

William Henry “Bill” Williams Jr., 73, of Burnet passed away July 19, 2017. He was born in Columbus, Ohio, to Vera Frances Ferreira Williams and William Henry Williams Sr. on Nov. 16, 1943.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; grandmother Bridget Frances Ferreira; stepfather, Howard Norman Fisher; and sister Martha Fisher Thompson.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Dinah Lee Frazier Williams; daughter, Vera Walden (widow of Tomas), and her children, Michael Jack (Michelle Jack), Crystal Walden (Drew Toman), and Travis Walden (Kaylynn Hester); son William Henry Williams III (Jana Williams), and his children, Justin Gutierrez, Jordan Gutierrez, and Cheyenne Gutierrez; sisters Dorreen Zimmer and family, Marie Carter and family, and Sharon Doolin and family; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

In his lifetime, Bill worked on a farm, did carpentry work, was a truck driver, and owned and operated his own heating and air-conditioning company. He was also employed with Burnet County as maintenance director and the district as a jailer.

Bill was a longtime member of the Church of Christ and a loving husband and father who enjoyed traveling, camping, hunting, fishing, and playing golf, cards, and dominos. He volunteered his services, helping many people who had a need.

A memorial service is 2 p.m. July 29 at Vanderveer Street Church of Christ in Burnet. A memorial service in Ohio will be held a later date.

Arrangements by Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, 306 Texas 29 East in Burnet, (512) 756-2222. Go to clementswilcoxburnet.com to offer condolences.