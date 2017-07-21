Leander firm makes $750,000 offer on Marble Falls police building

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

MARBLE FALLS — City officials have accepted a $750,000 offer from a Leander real estate firm for the potential purchase of the downtown Marble Falls Police Department building.

On July 18, the Marble Falls City Council approved moving forward with negotiations with Diamante Grezzo Properties, LLC.

On social media, the company describes itself as a “real estate solutions firm that buys and sells properties throughout the greater Austin area.”

Officials said one of the next steps in the potential closing of the deal involves a 45-day feasibility period by the company to determine if the property meets its needs.

If finalized, the purchase would include a portion of the parking lot on the north side of the building.

The Marble Falls Police Department will be moving its operations to the new public safety building in the 900 block of Avenue N next to the Marble Falls Fire Rescue station. Construction is underway and is expected to be complete in September.

