Leslie Roy Utzman, 75, of Llano died July 18, 2017

Leslie Roy Utzman passed away July 18, 2017, after a long battle with cancer.

He was born Jan. 14, 1942, in Brownwood, Texas, where he attended elementary school and graduated from high school in 1960. He attended Tarleton State University and laughed that, if they had classes on the riverbanks, he would have graduated with flying colors!

Roy and his many friends had years of great football, hunting, and fishing stories.

He worked for the Texas Highway Department in Brownwood for several years before moving to Llano in 1972. He spent 25 years at Inks Lake State Park, where he retired in 1995. After retirement, he enjoyed working for Llano Memorial Hospital and the Llano Municipal Golf Course.

He was preceded in death by an infant sister, his grandparents; his father, Leslie Peyton Utzman, on Sept. 14, 1992; and his mother, Ethel Dale DeHay, on Dec. 25, 2012.

A memorial service is 10 a.m. July 22 at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300, with the Rev. Richard Vandventer officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hill Country Memorial Hospice, 808 Reuben St., P.O. Box 1339, Fredericksburg, TX 78624; or the American cancer Society, 2433 Ridgepoint Drive, Suite B, Austin, TX 78754.

