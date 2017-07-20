First State Bank of Burnet recognized as Texas treasure

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — Ever since Ike D. White hosted a meeting of 15 stockholders in October 1908, First State Bank of Burnet has faithfully served the community on the city’s historic courthouse square. Now, the Texas Historical Commission is honoring the bank with its Texas Treasure Business Award.

The award pays tribute to businesses that have played an important role in their communities for 50 years or more, even owned and operated by the same family or operated continuously for at least 50 years in the same building.

The Burnet County Commissioners Court, the Burnet County Historical Commission, and the Texas Historical Commission will recognize the bank during a Burnet County Commissioners Court meeting Tuesday, July 25. The meeting is in the second-floor courtroom of the Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. The meeting begins at 9 a.m.

The public is welcome.

First State Bank of Burnet opened on the square in 1908 at the corner of Jackson and Pierce streets before moving to its current location on the corner of Washington and Pierce streets in the 1960s.

The bank has seen the Great Depression, two world wars, a presidential assassination, and Sept. 11, 2001.

“Through good times and bad, First State Bank of Burnet has remained financially strong and steadfast in our mission of serving the financial needs of our communities,” according to its website.

Burnet County Judge James Oakely, who opened his savings account with the bank in 1973 when he was 8 years old (he still has it) praised the institution, its leadership, and its staff.

“I’m proud to recognize Burnet’s own First State Bank as the first to receive this award in the county,” he said. “The bank president, Cary Johnson, is the epitome of what one would think of as a hometown banker. He moved here from the Texas Panhandle in the early ’80s and fit in like a glove. He’s truly a community leader and ready to help anyone with their banking needs.”

The Burnet County Historical Commission is also working to identify other Burnet County businesses that are eligible for the Texas Treasure Business Award, the judge said.

Go to thc.texas.gov for more information about the award or other state commission programs.

