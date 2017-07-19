PEC warns customers of survey scam, offers protection tips

FROM STAFF REPORTS

JOHNSON CITY — Officials with Pedernales Electric Cooperative are warning members of a “power survey” scam and offering ways to report suspicious activity.

On July 17, the cooperative reported that unidentified individuals were approaching customers and claiming to be conducting energy surveys on behalf of the utility.

“The scammer may carry a clipboard, claim to be from PEC or a contractor working for PEC, and may ask for personal information or request entry into members’ homes,” PEC stated in a news release. “These people are not representatives of PEC and should not be given any personal information nor allowed entry into your home or property.”

Officials said PEC staff will not approach members for surveys. Instead, members make such a request.

To avoid becoming a victim, ask to see identification of the person and call PEC at 1-888-554-4732 to report the incident.

editor@thepicayune.com