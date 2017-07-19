Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of July 11-18, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of July 11-18, 2017 according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Kimberlee Roys Atkison, 27, of Fort Worth was arrested July 11 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on charges of not being secured by a seatbelt-child, failure to maintain financial responsibility, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to display driver’s license. She was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Brandon Mitchel Bauer, 41, of Burnet was arrested July 11 by BCSO on charges of displaying expired license plates and failure to maintain financial responsibility and a failure to appear. He was released the same day after posting an $8,000 bond.

Dylan Blake Carnes, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested July 11 by BCSO on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Stacey Melvin Davis, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested July 11 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) on charges of evading arrest/detention and wrong/fictional/altered/obscured license plate. He was released the following day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Joe Tristan Jones, 29, was arrested July 11 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) on a charge of public intoxication. He was released July 14 on personal recognizance.

Sherry Lynn Landrum, 44, of Kingsland was arrested July 11 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft of property, and possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Domingo Angel Quintero, 43, of Burnet was arrested July 11 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) on a charge of criminal nonsupport. No bond or release information was available.

Joel David Turner, 43, of Marble Falls was arrested July 11 by BCSO on charges of injury to a child/elderly/disabled person and assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released the following day after posting a $10,000 bond.

Carles Wade Wall, 60, of Marble Falls was arrested July 11 by BCSO for violation of bond/protective order. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Dustin Allen Badger, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 12 by BCSO on charges of indecency with a child-sexual contact and indecency with a child-exposes. No bond or release information was available.

Leonardo Castillo-Chacon, 19, of Kingsland was arrested July 12 by MFPD on a charge of accident involving an injury and a capias pro fine-speeding. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Jaime Collazo, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 12 by BCSO on a failure to appear-criminal mischief and a charge of theft of property. He was released the following day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Anthony Dabbs, 33, of New Braunfels was arrested July 12 by BCSO on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Georgina Garcia, 39, of Burnet was arrested July 12 by BCSO on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. She was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Carl William Gunnels Jr., 38, of Burnet was arrested July 12 by BCSO on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Bayley Rachael Hutson, 23, of Buchanan Dam was arrested July 12 by BCSO on a charge of possession of marijuana. She was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Gilberto Ibarra, 26, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 12 by MFPD on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Michael Gabriel Jones, 37, of Bertram was arrested July 12 by BCSO on a failure to appear-resisting arrest/search/transport. No bond or release information was available.

Sean Michael McCracken, 38, of Killeen was arrested July 12 by BCSO on a charge of theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Marcus Joe Sanchez Jr., 39, of Marble Falls was arrested July 12 by BCSO on a failure to appear-theft of property and charges of theft of service and burglary of a vehicle. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Sheryl Ann Tyler, 67, of Marble Falls was arrested July 12 by MFPD on a charge of driving while intoxicated. She was released the following day after posting a $15,000 bond.

Kiya Michelle Butler, 28, of Kingsland was arrested July 13 by BPD on a charge of possession of marijuana. She was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

Michael Christopher Conn, 25, of Burnet was arrested July 13 by BPD on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Briana Marie Cuellar, 27, of Uvalde was arrested July 13 by an out-of-county agency (OOC) on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Dylan Hurschel Dycus, 19, of Burnet was arrested July 13 by BCSO on a SRA-burglary of a habitation. He was released the same day after posting bond.

Gregorio Gutierrez-Galvan, 59, was arrested July 13 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Zachary Lee Heuss, 32, of Burnet was arrested July 13 by BPD for violation of bond/protective order. No bond or release information was available.

Isaac Isaiaa Medina, 35, of Austin was arrested July 13 by MFPD on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Damaris A. Perez-Lopez, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 13 by BCSO on a charge of assault causing bodily injury. No bond or release information was available.

Amy Rebecca Sellers, 43, of Round Rock was arrested July 13 by BCSO on a motion to revoke probation-possession of a prohibited weapon and a motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Christopher Ronald Bagley, 28, of Copperas Cove was arrested July 14 by the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) on a bond withdrawal-motion to revoke-burglary of a habitation. No bond or release information was available.

Mainor Castillo-Reyes, 26, was arrested July 14 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released July 17 to ICE.

Elijah Ben Chaney, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested July 14 by BCSO on a charge of unlawful possession of firearm by a felon. No bond or release information was available.

Jason Phillip Fortner, 19, of Lampasas was arrested July 14 by LPSO on insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance and a charge of criminal nonsupport. He was released July 18 to an outside agency.

Gretchen Ilene Goodlett, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 14 by BCSO on a parole violation and a charge of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Timothy James Holm, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested July 14 by MFPD on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Jesstina Marie Kaser, 27, of Nolanville was arrested July 14 by LPSO on charges of possession of a controlled substance, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, possession of a dangerous drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia as well as bond surrender-possession of a controlled substance and bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Kenneth Leon Mask III, 39, of White Settlement was arrested July 14 by LPSO on a bond surrender-aggravated sexual assault and a motion to adjudicate-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Phillip Morris, 37, of Burnet was arrested July 14 by BCSO on a charge of escape while arrested/confined and surety surrender-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Donnely Frank Richey, 32, of Lampasas was arrested July 14 by LPSO on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of a dangerous drug as well as capias pro fine-no driver’s license, capias pro fine-failure to comply with requirement on striking an unattended vehicle, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, and capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Ashley Rose Rogozinski, 22, of Midland was arrested July 14 by BCSO for a commitment-possession of a controlled substance. She was released July 16 per commitment.

Emilie Loren Wright, 22, of Burnet was arrested July 14 by BPD on a charge of possession of marijuana. She was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Ronni Lyn Barker, 24, of Pflugerville was arrested July 15 by BPD on charges of an expired driver’s license and failure to maintain financial responsibility and for failure to appear. She was released the following day after posting a $1,200 bond.

Alan Correa-Rodriguez, 26, was arrested July 15 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Christopher Lawrence Cosgrove, 31, of Lago Vista was arrested July 15 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on charges of assault on a family member and evading arrest/detention. No bond or release information was available.

Levi Thomas King, 25, of Kingsland was arrested July 15 by BCSO on a charge of making a false report to a police officer. He was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

Alberto Medina, 56, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested July 15 by MFPD on a charge of public intoxication. He was released July 17 after posting a $500 bond.

Erika Rochelle Smith, 24, of Burnet was arrested July 15 by DPS on charges of driving while license is invalid, failure to signal a turn, and driving while license is invalid. She was released the following day after posting a $750 bond.

Krystal Dawn Brown, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested July 16 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) on a charge of speeding. She was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Tony Randall Clark, 45, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested July 16 by DPS on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $4,000 bond.

Gregory Scott Cozby, 52, of Burnet was arrested July 16 by BCSO on charges of possession of a controlled substance and deadly conduct-discharging a firearm. He was released the following day after posting a $7,000 bond.

Daniel Guido-Vazquez, 28, of Austin was arrested July 16 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

James Dean Holbrook, 29, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 16 by BCSO on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $3,500 bond.

Manuel Loza-Benitez, 42, was arrested July 16 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Brandon Rene Maldonado, 26, of Buda was arrested July 16 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) on a motion to revoke-obstruction of highway passageway. He was released the following day after posting a $6,000 bond.

Ryan Anthony Marshall, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 16 by BCSO on a charge of driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Javier Moncayo-Perez, 57, of Round Rock was arrested July 16 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Cody Shaw Robertson, 44, of Kingsland was arrested July 16 by DPS on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

Mark MacLane Smith, 24, of Burnet was arrested July 16 by DPS on charges of driving while license is invalid, false drug test-falsification device, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released July 18 after posting a $3,500 bond.

Francisco Torres, 45, of Marble Falls was arrested July 16 by GSPD on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $7,500 bond.

Andrea Rene Allen, 31, of Burnet was arrested July 17 by BCSO for a commitment-fraudulent use/possession of identifying information. No bond or release information was available.

Matthew Nicholas Basquez, 21, of Bertram was arrested July 17 by BPD on a charge of possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Kevin Jay Black, 27, of Bertram was arrested July 17 by BCSO on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Audelina Rubio Diaz, 35, of Kingsland was arrested July 17 by ICE on an immigration hold. No bond or release information was available.

Tina Marie Garza, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested July 17 by BCSO on an SRA-credit/debit card abuse and an SRA-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle as well as charges of failure to identify as a fugitive and theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

J. Pasqual Hernandez, 21, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 17 by GSPD on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

Manuel Loza-Benitez, 32, of Austin was arrested July 17 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Keithon Dewayne Manus, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 17 by BCSO on a charge of burglary of a habitation. No bond or release information was available.

Audelina Rubio Diaz, 25, was arrested July 17 by BCSO for a failure to appear-duty on striking unattended vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Lacy Beth Skinner, 24, of Burnet was arrested July 17 by BPD on a charge of possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

David Anthony Smith, 23, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested July 17 by BCSO for a violation of a promise to appear-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Jaclyn Marie Varner, 34, of Bertram was arrested July 17 by BCSO for a commitment-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Roland Vasques, 31, of Lampasas was arrested July 17 by BCSO on charges of failure to identify and driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Jennifer Leigh Williams, 33, of Bertram was arrested July 17 by BCSO on insufficient bond-theft of property. She was released the following day after posting bond.

Shanon Glen Williams, 40, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 17 by MFPD on charges of evading arrest/detention and failure to identify. No bond or release information was available.

Harold Dewight Amidon, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested July 18 by BCSO for failures to appear-driving while license is invalid and a failure to appear-possession of marijuana as well as a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting bond.

Gregory Beversdorf, 54, of San Antonio was arrested July 18 by BCSO for an indictment-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Lance Aubrey Bruns, 55, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested July 18 by BCSO on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond or release information was available.

Mary Kathryn Meier, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested July 18 by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDJC) for a motion to adjudicate guilt-theft of service. No bond or release information was available.

Lacy Beth Skinner, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested July 18 by BCSO on a charge of failure to stop-emerging from alley. No bond or release information was available.

Richard D. Stewart, 26, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 18 by BCSO on a capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond or release information was available.

Sterling Morgan Williams, 38, of Kingsland was arrested July 18 by LCSO on failures to appear-theft of property and charges of expired driver’s license and failure to maintain financial responsibility. No bond or release information was available.

Jonnie Roy Woods, 37, of Taylor was arrested July 18 by BCSO on a bench warrant-sexual assault of a child. No bond or release information was available.

Randall Lee Worrell, 43, of Burnet was arrested July 18 by BCSO on an indictment-credit/debit card abuse. No bond or release information was available.