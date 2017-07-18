Wendel Ray Bickett Sr., 64, of Kingsland died July 16, 2017

Wendel Ray Bickett Sr. went to be with the Lord on July 16, 2017, at the age of 64. He was born in Morton, Texas, on July 22, 1952.

He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and brother. He is survived by his wife, Alice Marie; five children; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was loved by all who knew him and will be terribly missed.

Visitation is 1-3 p.m. July 18 at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 900 Industrial Blvd. in Kingsland, (325) 388-6767.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.