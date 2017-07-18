Tressie Ann Cuthbertson, 86, of Kingsland died July 8, 2017

Tressie Ann Cuthbertson, 86, died peacefully in her sleep during the early morning hours on Saturday, July 8, 2017, at Windchime Assisted Living in Kingsland, Texas.

Tressie was born in Minneapolis, married Al Tessmer in 1968, and they moved to Llano, Texas, in 1984. They loved living in the country, working on their place, and playing with their beloved dogs Kitty and Poochie, until Al’s death in 2001.

Tressie married Bob Cuthbertson in 2004, and together, they volunteered at the food pantry and enjoyed singing with the Hill Country Klunkers. After she and Bob transitioned to an assisted-living facility, Patches, their cat, was added to the family and was a constant companion and comfort for Tressie after Bob died in 2013.

Tressie is survived by her brothers, John Schriever and wife Mary of Kingsland and James Schriever of Isanti, Minnesota; and children, Ronald Lee Schriever, Susan Marie Van Allen, Jilene Ann Mickelson, Deborah Jean Petersen, Pamela Denise Petersen, and Christina Zablonski.

She was preceded in death by her infant son; son, Donald; her parents; and husbands, Al Tessmer and Bob Cuthbertson.

A memorial service is 2 p.m. Aug. 3 at Windchime Assisted Living in Kingsland with Pastor Jeff Davis presiding. A private interment will follow at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park in Burnet.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematorium, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.