Marble Falls ISD cuts deal with H-E-B for temporary employee parking

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

MARBLE FALLS — Crews are clearing the way for a lot on the Marble Falls Middle School property as part of an agreement between the school district and H-E-B for temporary employee parking while the new store is being built.

The private-public partnership involves H-E-B funding the lot construction, paying the district an additional $23,000, and eventually repurposing the lot after the adjacent store opens, potentially next summer.

The 75,000-square-foot parking lot — at the intersection of Pony Circle and Bluebonnet Drive — will be for H-E-B employees only.

Officials said they struck the deal at “no cost to the district.”

“We’ve given them what’s called a surface lease,” Marble Falls Independent School District Superintendent Chris Allen said. “Once they’re done with it, it will be returned back to its original state or a portion of it paved for parking, and as part of the agreement, H-E-B will be funding additional beautification or improvement of that area.

“There is a chance we pave some portion of it for parking,” Allen added. “Some of that we will determine based on input from stakeholders.”

A number of store employees typically use on-site parking at the existing store, 1503 RR 1431, as well as a parking lot adjacent to First United Methodist Church, 1101 Bluebonnet Drive.

The school district said H-E-B officials will make monthly payments on the agreement, after which, the district will decide how to allocate the funding.

