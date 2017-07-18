Fred Hays Holland, 89, of Mormon Mill community died July 13, 2017

Fred Hays Holland was born on his family’s ranch in the Mormon Mill community outside Marble Falls, Texas, on Jan. 27 1928. On Nov. 18, 1950, Fred Holland married the love of his life, Billie Jean Hatcher.

Holland ran the family ranch from age 19, when his father died, until shortly before his death. While ranching was always his primary job, he also worked for 36 years at Granite Mountain. He later worked for his wife’s interior design business, and other interior designers, as a drapery installer.

Holland was a founding member of Fellowship Baptist Church and attended the church until his death.

Holland lived in the same place his entire life, dying on July 13, 2017, in the house his father built to replace the original house destroyed by a fire when Holland was a teenager. His wife was at his side at the time of his death.

Holland requested that his grandsons and grandsons by marriage serve as pallbearers with grandson by marriage Landon Grissett directing the music. He also requested that longtime ranch neighbors, Bob Jay Darragh and Philip Bergman, serve as honorary pallbearers.

Holland was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall N. and Bessie M. Holland, and six siblings: Anna Ruth Holland Wilde, Malcolm Holland, Lois Holland Mischer, Dudley Holland, Jay Holland, and Donald Gene Holland.

He is survived by his wife of almost 67 years, Billie Jean Holland, and his three children and their spouses: Elaine Holland and Vern Turner, Howard and Melanie Holland, and John and Marilyn Holland. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, who brought great joy to his life in the many hours he spent with them, and their six spouses: Kylie Holland and Joel Murry, Bethany Holland and Curt Howell, Marin Holland and Aidan Callahan, Caitlin Holland and Trynton Sewell, Marshall and Halee Holland, Janet Holland and Landon Grissett, and Benjamin Holland. He is survived by eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A service was July 16 at Fellowship Baptist Church with burial following at Fairland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fellowship Baptist Church’s Building Fund.

Arrangements by Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, 1805 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls, (830) 693-4373. Go to clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.