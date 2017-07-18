Charles Ray Meury, 82, of Sunrise Beach Village died July 12, 2017

Charles Ray Meury, 82, of Sunrise Beach Village, Texas, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2017. Born in Bellville, Texas, in Austin County on Jan. 9, 1935, to Hugo and Ida (Riniker) Muery.

Charles was raised in Bellville and graduated from Bellville High School in 1953.

In 1952, while a senior in high school, he joined the U.S. Naval Reserve, serving for 24 years and retiring in 1976. On Sept. 3, 1954, he and Shirley Ashorn were married at the Bellville Methodist Church following a three-year romance beginning in high school and lasting 62 years.

Charles began his 38-year career with the Texas Department of Transportation in 1954, starting at the office in Bellville, then to Houston in 1961, Odessa in 1969, and Austin in 1986, where he retired as director of Right of Way for the Austin District on Aug. 31, 1992.

Working for TxDOT was the highlight of his life and a privilege, and he always put forth his best efforts. He enjoyed the many friendships he made with the highway department employees.

After Shirley retired in 1993, they moved to Sunrise Beach Village, traveling frequently to pursue their love of bird-watching, which took them across the United States, Mexico, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. In 2011, their travels changed to focus on sightseeing trips and cruises with the last cruise being to Greece in 2014.

In Sunrise Beach Village, Charles served about 15 years with the Sunrise Beach Volunteer Fire Department and was a member of Sunrise Beach Federated Church. He was also a member of Bellville United Methodist Church and the Kingsland Lions Club. He served on the Llano Memorial Hospital Board, was appointed to fill a vacancy on the Llano County Commissioners Court, and served on numerous civic and church committees. In 1992, he was honored with the dedication of a chair in his name at the Texas State Law Library.

Charles lived by the principles of dignity and integrity and continues to inspire his children.

Charles is survived by his wife, Shirley; children, Cynthia Garner and husband Mark of Austin, Dianne Jones and husband William of Odessa, and John Muery of San Antonio; grandchildren, Travis Jones and Mary Muery; sister, Geneva Stafford of Brenham; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Hugo and Ida Muery; his infant sister; grandparents, Charles and Emily Muery and Charles and Louise Riniker; and in-laws Lee and Lena Ashorn.

The family extends their sincere appreciation to the staff of Hill Country Hospice of Fredericksburg and Celeste Care of Horseshoe Bay for their love, care, and concern.

In lieu of flowers, consider memorials to Sunrise Beach Federated Church, 105 E. Lakeshore Drive, Sunrise Beach Village, TX 78643; Sunrise Beach Volunteer Fire Department, 200 Sunrise Drive, Sunrise Beach Village, TX 78643; or Bellville United Methodist Church, 234 S. Masonic St., Bellville, TX 77418.

A service is 11 a.m. July 27 at Sunrise Beach Federated Church with the Rev. John Alsup officiating. Interment is at 11 a.m. July 18 at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Bellville.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.