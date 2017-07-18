Bronc champ faces surgery after serious Marble Falls rodeo injury

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — A rodeo athlete injured July 15 during the Marble Falls Open/Pro Rodeo is facing a long road back after he reportedly landed on his head and twisted his neck when he flipped off a bucking horse.

Bill Herbert, a four-time Cowboy Professional Rodeo Association and three-time United Professional Rodeo Association saddle bronc champion, faces surgery to fuse his C3 and C4 vertebra after he broke his neck in the fall, according to a GoFundMe.com page set up by Rachel Biagini.

The page also stated that Herbert tore his artery going to the right side of his brain.

After the accident, Herbert was transported to a Temple hospital, but family and doctors are looking to transfer him to Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas.

Herbert is married to singer-songwriter Pauline Reese. Reese has performed regularly across the Highland Lakes. The couple have two girls, Heidi and Henli. Herbert won the saddle bronc event in the Burnet, Llano, and Georgetown open/pro rodeos earlier this year. He is listed as No. 2 in the CPRA’s saddle bronc rankings.

Biagini and friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help the family raise money for medical and rehabilitation expenses as well as associated costs during Herbert’s treatment and recovery. Go to gofundme.com/medical-fund-for-bill-herbert to help Herbert and his family.

