Officers catch Burnet drug suspect fleeing from courtroom hearing

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

BURNET — Following a pursuit on foot, authorities captured a drug suspect July 14 when he attempted to flee in the midst of courtroom proceedings at the Burnet County Courthouse annex, according to a report.

The incident unfolded in the 33rd/424th Judicial District Court when 37-year-old Phillip Austin Morris was led to the jury box to await instructions from the district judge in connection with warrants on drug charges.

“I guess he had second thoughts and ended up running out of the courtroom,” Burnet County Sheriff Calvin Boyd said. “He didn’t make it far.”

According to witnesses, Morris jumped over the jury box enclosure and ran out the door.

“He was chased down by several officers,” Boyd said. “They were able to apprehend him behind the annex.”

Authorities involved in the pursuit were Burnet police, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper, and Burnet County bailiffs.

Morris was booked into the Burnet County Jail on an escape charge with a $30,000 surety bond. Authorities also booked him on four charges of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance with a total of $240,000 in bonds.

