Judge denies man early probation release in Lake Buchanan boating hit-and-run death

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

BURNET — A state district judge on July 14 denied a request for early release from probation by a man who pleaded guilty in a Lake Buchanan hit-and-run boating incident that left an 18-year-old man dead and two others injured.

Travis Marburger entered the plea in January 2012 for failing to stop and render aid in a boat collision on Lake Buchanan about a decade earlier.

He was sentenced to 10 years’ probation and 100 days in county jail.

Marburger, who is now 43 years old, was back in court before 33rd/424th District Judge Alan Garrett on July 14 when his attorneys made a “motion for early termination of probation,” citing their client’s “good behavior.”

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens — the lead investigators in the case — stated that justice would be served if Marburger was ordered to adhere to the remaining time.

“We support and applaud the court’s decision to continue to hold Mr. Marburger accountable for his actions,” TPWD spokesman Steve Lightfoot said. “The amount of hard work that went into making this case by our dedicated game warden should not go unnoticed, so the judge’s decision validates their effort.”

Ultimately, the judge denied the request. Marburger finished his jail term in May, according to Burnet County Jail records.

The boating collision, which resulted in the death of 18-year-old Justin Roberts and the injuries of two others, occurred in 2002 on Lake Buchanan.

Law enforcement sought a suspect but had no luck until nearly a decade later when investigators received a tip about a boat buried on a property just outside Bertram.

After excavating part of the property in the 9600 block of CR 272, authorities discovered a bass boat and uncovered evidence that linked it to the hit-and-run, according to the report. Marburger owned the property on which the boat was discovered.

Marburger was eventually indicted on a manslaughter charge, but he pleaded guilty to failure to render assistance and received his current probation sentence.

Marburger has five more years left on his term of probation.

connie@thepicayune.com