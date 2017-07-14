Worksite scaffolding crashes injuring three workers in Marble Falls

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

MARBLE FALLS — Three people were injured — one in serious condition — after scaffolding toppled July 14 at a strip mall under construction just off RR 1431.

According to emergency personnel, the incident happened about 9:30 a.m. in an unoccupied suite attached to Bealls at 1400 RR 1431 in Marble Falls.

“What we know is the crew was working on the scaffolding and something happened causing it to collapse,” Marble Falls Fire Rescue Chief Russell Sander said.

One worker was transported by ambulance to St. David’s South Austin Hospital in serious condition while two others were transported to Seton Highland Lakes in Burnet with non-life threatening injuries, according to Marble Falls Area EMS.

Officials did not release the cause of the accident.

“This looks like it’s going to be an OSHA matter,” Sander said.

OSHA stands for Occupational Safety and Health Administration, a federal entity which monitors and regulates worksite safety.

Parking and traffic flow patterns were limited by the incident; however, the Bealls store remained open for business.

“We blocked off the driveway in front (of the suite) until the scaffolding could be picked up,” Sander said.

connie@thepicayune.com