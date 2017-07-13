No injuries for pilot after plane crash on Lake Travis

EDITOR DANIEL CLIFTON

SPICEWOOD — A pilot escaped with no injuries after his single-engine float plane crashed on Lake Travis at about 8 p.m. July 12.

Pedernales Fire Department Lt. Kyle Swarts said that fire, EMS, and law enforcement units responded to a report of a plane in the water around the 32-mile maker of Lake Travis, near Pace Bend Park, about five minutes after dispatch put out the initial call.

“When they arrived, there was a plane in the water with the pilot on the wing,” Swarts said. “The fire boat responding to the incident was able to pick up the pilot.”

The pilot was not injured and did not require transport to a hospital.

“The plane was still floating, probably because of the pontoons,” Swarts said. “They were able to secure the plane until a private company came and towed it to a shallower part of the lake.”

The FAA and the Texas Department of Public Safety are handling the investigation.

Federal officials say the plane likely flipped over while landing.

