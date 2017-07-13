H-E-B fueling station to close for several months and relocate with new store

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

MARBLE FALLS — As construction continues on the new H-E-B adjacent to the current one, officials have scheduled temporary closure of the existing fueling station with plans to relocate the facility near the intersection of RR 1431 and Bluebonnet Drive.

An H-E-B statement indicates the temporary closure will take place after Labor Day, the first week in September.

“The temporary closing of the current fuel station will allow construction and expansion of parking lot spaces for the new H-E-B store, as well as a new entrance,” according to the San Antonio corporate office statement. “We apologize for the disruption of fuel services and encourage customers to visit neighboring H-E-B Fuel Stations in Burnet, Cedar Park, and Bee Cave during construction phases.

“H-E-B looks forward to providing a bigger and better H-E-B fuel station (in) summer of 2018,” the statement continued.

Construction of the “new and larger H-E-B fuel station” should begin after the new H-E-B store opens, which is planned for spring 2018.

The new store, adjacent to the existing store in the 1500 block of RR 1431 West, is expected to be 111,000 square feet; more than 35,000 square feet larger.

Added features include:

• a drive-thru pharmacy

• floral delivery service

• a home decor department

• a deli and on-site chef

connie@thepicayune.com