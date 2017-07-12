Leslie Ray Mansell, 76, of Marble Falls died July 10, 2017

Leslie Ray Mansell passed away July 10, 2017, in Marble Falls, Texas, at the age of 76. He was born March 10, 1941, in Llano, Texas, to Robert Mansell and Hazel (Light).

Leslie was a lifetime resident of Llano. He worked as a heavy equipment operator and worked offshore pipelining.

He was preceded by his parents, Robert Mansell and Hazel Mansell; brother, R.T. Mansell; sister, Gail Mansell; grandson Lance Bankston; and great-granddaughter Peyton Martinez.

Leslie is survived by his sons, Leslie Mansell and wife Margene, Steve Mansell and Tanja, Joe David and wife Dallas, and Mark Mansell; daughters, Sherry McLeod and husband Myron, and Lisa Mansell; sister, Margret Vardell; 12 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. July 12 at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. A graveside service is 10 a.m. July 13 at Llano City Cemetery with Craig Barrack officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2433 Ridgepoint Drive, Suite B, Austin, TX 78754; or the American Diabetes Association, 9430 Research Blvd., Austin, TX 78759.

A special thank you from the family to his caregiver, Sheila Dodgen.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.