Firewise presentation to offer tips on how to lessen wildfire risk

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

MARBLE FALLS — Wildfires are a constant concern for Texans, and the danger rises along with the Texas heat.

To educate residents about how to decrease wildfire risk, the Texas A&M Forest Service is hosting a Firewise presentation from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 15, at the fellowship hall of First United Methodist Church, 1101 Bluebonnet Drive in Marble Falls. The presentation is sponsored by the Burnet County Emergency Services District No. 6 and the Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department.

“They’ll look at the city and tell us what we can do to make the city safer,” said Robyn Richter, secretary of ESD No. 6.

She noted that a fire service listed western Travis County as a top three at-risk area for wildfire potential. Burnet County shares many of the same characteristics of its neighbor.

“Things can be done to mitigate the risk,” Richter said. “Homeowners can do some things personally to (lessen) the impact of a wildfire.”

Burnet County emergency management coordinator Jim Barho and members of the Burnet County Community Emergency Response Team will address attendees about county-related issues.

Area fire departments such as the Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department and Marble Falls Fire Rescue will send personnel to the event to answer questions residents might have, Richter added.

The Firewise Communities USA Program encourages local solutions for wildfire safety by involving homeowners in preparing their homes to reduce risk of wildfire, according to the organization. The program shows individuals how to adjust to living with wildfire risks and encourages people to work together to take action now to prevent losses in the future. Resources are also provided to help with planning.

“Even smaller wildfires can cause significant losses to lives and property,” Richter said. “Being properly prepared is an important step in helping individuals and neighborhoods stay safe.”

Email Richter at secretary@burnetcountyesd6.org for more information.

