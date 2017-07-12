Blaze destroys Camp Champion staff housing in Highland Haven

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

HIGHLAND HAVEN — Three Camp Champion staff members escaped serious injury July 11 before a blaze destroyed a manufactured home they used as temporary living quarters, officials say.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. that afternoon on the camp property, located in the 300 block of Camp Road just off Highland Drive.

“It was the area where several of the counselors would bunk when they’re working at the camp,” Granite Shoals Fire Rescue Lt. Bryan Walker said. “There were three people inside at the time the fire started. All three got out safely. One had to break a window to get out.

“Other than minor abrasions, there were no significant injuries,” he added.

One person was transported by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Marble Falls with minor burns, officials confirmed.

An electrical issue might be the cause of the fire, according to a preliminary assessment.

“We presumed electrical because of the extent of the fire damage,” Walker said. “The structure is a total loss.”

No campers were evacuated in other parts of the property, and the nearest structure was approximately 100 feet from the scene.

“There was a heavy amount of flames coming out of the residence and starting to come out of the side as well,” Walker said. “It was contained within about 30 minutes. The biggest problem was the high winds.

“There weren’t any other structures in danger, but the grass and vegetation around the home started to ignite and catch fire,” he added.

The conditions have prompted fire officials to offer precautions to residence.

“We keep getting light amounts of rain that allows a little bit more growth on the vegetation, then it continues to dry out, so it’s a repetitive cycle of heavy brush that is very dry,” Walker said. “As far as reducing the risk of their home being affected by a wildfire, keep the vegetation low-cut and well-watered and any tree limbs that are close to the house, you want to keep the tree limbs cut to where they are not directly hanging or leaning onto the house.”

Granite Shoals Fire Rescue was assisted by the Hoover’s Valley Volunteer Fire Department, the Marble Falls Area VFD, and the Marble Falls Area EMS.